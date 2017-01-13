Miley Gushes Over Her ‘Best Friend’ Liam Hemsworth In Happy Birthday Message

Getty Images

We’ve said before that love is dead, but you know what? Look a little harder at this week’s birthday-celebrating, PDA-flaunting couples, and you’ll probably think otherwise.

Yesterday there was Gigi Hadid’s sweet birthday message for Zayn Malik, and today there’s Miley Cyrus’s Instagram shoutout for Liam Hemsworth. The singer wished her main squeeze a happy 27th birthday by sharing a silly selfie of her with her tongue out (naturally) and him throwing up a finger gun.

“Happiest birthday EVER to my favorite being EVER EVER EVER! You have been my best friend since the day we met,” she captioned the snap. “I am beyond lucky to share sooooo many animals with you!!! I love you @liamhemsworth.”

SO. DAMN. CUTE. Someone cue up “When I Look at You” immediately.

It turns out Liam isn’t the only man in Miley’s life who’s celebrating a birthday today, though. She also posted a colorful tribute to her friend and frequent collaborator Wayne Coyne, writing, “Yaaaaaas! LIFE IS A CELEBRATION!!!! ❤️💚💛💙💜 happy fuckin birthday @waynecoyne5 & @liamhemsworth !!!!! SO MUCH LOVE & MAGIC!”

Looks like Miley and Co. have plenty to celebrate this weekend. See? Love is alive, people!