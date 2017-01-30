Challenge Struggles: The Invasion Champs Reveal Their Defining Underdog Moment

If you ask CT, the 'Inferno' stands out among the rest

Here's the Merriam-Webster definition of an underdog:

1) a loser or predicted loser in a struggle or contest

2) a victim of injustice or persecution

And yes, even Challenge greats who have been fortunate enough to walk out into the sunset as a winner know what it feels like to be one.

In honor of the upcoming 29th season of the competition series -- the Invasion of the Champions installment will pit winless underdogs against eight champions for their share of a $350,000 prize -- MTV News asked several of the folks who are set to vie for more top trophies which Challenge moment made them feel they like they were a dark horse.

Rivals 2 title-holder CT, for one, is taking it back to his inaugural appearance on the cutthroat game.

"It was my first Challenge, the Inferno," the Real World: Paris alum reveals in the clip above. "Trying to prove yourself with people that are already there and established, and they have friendships -- it's hard to break through that rookie situation." And CT certainly was successful during his first rodeo (circa 2004): He made it all the way to the final, but the RW team just came up short against the Road Rules crew (including fellow Invasion champ Darrell).

What incidents stand out for Bananas, Darrell, Camila, Cara Maria and Laurel?