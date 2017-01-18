Would you be able to survive on a deserted island -- with nothing but the clothes on your back and a humongous stash of cash? Ten strangers are about to find out when they are Stranded With A Million Dollars. Toto, we're not in Kansas anymore...

MTV's brand-new series Stranded With A Million Dollars, premiering on February 21, will showcase these aforementioned adventurers dropped in the middle of nowhere Fiji as they attempt to endure for 40 days with the goal of splitting the life-changing chunk of change as their reward. But as the trailer below indicates, staying alive comes at a price for these young men and women -- and a lot of drama.

The major catch when it comes to the green: The crew can purchase necessary supplies and comforts they desire, but these items come with a hefty price tag (like $30,000 for a tent) and the total will be deducted from the shared stash of moolah. Let the greed begin...

"This is the biggest challenge I've ever faced," one person declares. You can say that again.

A few other interesting game notes: The participants are free to leave the once-in-a-lifetimes experience at any point by shooting a flare gun -- but they will walk away empty-handed. And adding a modern spin to the program, retrofitted drone cameras and robo-cam technology will capture all of the action. The unique fly-on-the wall look provides a rarely seen perspective for viewers, while truly adding a layer of isolation for the players as they face brutal conditions…and each other.

Catch all of the action in the teaser clip, and meet the cast members below! Then stay with MTV News leading up to the premiere of Stranded With a Million Dollars on Tuesday, February 21 at 10/9c!

Alex, 24 – South Burlington, VT

Alonzo, 23 – Buffalo, NY

Ashley, 24 – Media, PA

Bria, 20 – Los Angeles, CA

Christopher, 19 – Watertown, MA

Cody, 22 – San Antonio, TX

Eilish, 22 – Bloomfield, NM

Gina, 25 – San Diego, CA

Michael, 18 – Palo Alto, CA

Makani, 21 – Venice Beach, CA