Halsey’s New Fifty Shades Song Is A Little Sweet, A Little Sinful

Halsey bares it all in her sultry new song for Fifty Shades Darker, "Not Afraid Anymore," which could be the push Anastasia Steele needs to give Christian Grey another chance.

The lyrics certainly fit with their ~intense~ relationship: "Crawling underneath my skin / Sweet talk with a hint of sin / Begging you to take me / Devil underneath your grin / Sweet thing, bet you play to win / Heaven gonna hate me."

Halsey often compares hookups to heaven or hell in her songs — like in "Coming Down" and "Young God" from her debut record, Badlands — so it's no wonder the same demons appear in "Not Afraid Anymore." In the film, Anastasia's angelic side directly contrasts Christian's fiery desires, but one of them needs to give in. So the big question remains: During which of its many, many sex scenes will this song play?

This is the second Fifty Shades single we've heard, following Taylor Swift and Zayn's lovelorn "I Don’t Wanna Live Forever" duet. The full soundtrack — featuring Nicki Minaj, John Legend, Sia, Tove Lo, Nick Jonas, and more of your faves — comes out February 10, the same day Fifty Shades Darker hits theaters. Consider it an early Valentine's Day present.