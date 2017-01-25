Mission(s) Accomplished: These Are The 7 Most Triumphant Moments From The Sweet/Vicious Season Finale

Now that's what you call a satisfying finale.
The last installment of Sweet/Vicious' maiden season just aired and, in two action-packed hours, Jules and Ophelia tied up every loose end that had us tripping and -- in the process -- kicked a whole lotta ass and righted a slew of wrongs. Here are the evening's seven most triumphant moments:
-
Tyler was cleared of Carter's murder.
Sure, it all happened because Ophelia and Jules pinned the homicide on someone else -- but the guy was a violent pedophile who never once got incarcerated for his crimes. And besides, we're not here to judge -- most of the time, anyway.
-
Operation IntimiNATE began (and it was EPIC).
Our favorite part of the plan to make Nate's life hell: invading his room in the middle of the night, taking photos of him sleeping and scrawling the words "Sweet dreams" on the wall. #creepyAF
-
Jules and Ophelia fought Nate (and his fraternity buds).
The score after the girls unexpectedly had to do battle with a total of seven Omega Theta d-bags? Sweet/Vicious team: 7. Omega Theta d-bags: 0
-
Nate's MVP ceremony didn't quite go as expected.
When the football star's career highlight reel was played, it suddenly began showing footage of his coke-fueled, "I totally rape women but that's just because they ask for it" rant. And just like that, "MVP" stood for Most Vile Person.
-
Tyler and Jules finally exchanged 'I love you's.
So which ship name do you like best: Tyles or Jyler?
-
Harris joined the vigilante team, formed 2017's version of Charlie's Angels.
After taking a job with the DA's office so he can obtain inside info on sexual assault and share it with the Sweet/Vicious duo, Harris christened himself "Charlie." But we agree with Ophelia: He's definitely more Bosley.
-
The Sweet/Vicious team broke the Internet.
So how do Jules and Ophelia plan to continue their fight against sexual predators? By launching sweetvicious.com -- a website where anyone can report injustice -- and creating a virtual rape wall that already received about a billion posts. Go get 'em, girls!
Which triumphant moment was your favorite?