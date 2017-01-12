Kendall Jenner Slams Those ‘Crazy’ Plastic Surgery Rumors

Getty Images

Another day, another Kardashian plastic surgery rumor.

This time, it’s Kendall Jenner who’s denying she followed in sister Kylie’s footsteps by getting lip injections. The speculation started back in November, when the sisters were photographed for a livestream in which they promoted their latest book. The pic shows Kendall sporting noticeably plumper lips, and when she deleted her Instagram shortly after it was taken, some people took that as the model trying to hide the results of a “full facial reconstruction.”

“All of a sudden, photos of us came out with headlines like, ‘OMG Kendall got her lips done and got full facial reconstruction—look at her cheekbones, look at her nose!’” Kendall wrote in a new post on her website. “I was like, this is CRAZY. I didn't even address it at the time. Because if I address it, people are going to be like ‘Oh, so she's defending herself — she must be guilty.’ Kylie saw it all unfold and felt bad, so she went on Snapchat and took the blame.”

Indeed, Kylie immediately swooped in with an explanation back in November, saying in a Snapchat video that she had done Kendall’s makeup that day and had practiced her “over-lining” lip technique on her big sis. But apparently that wasn’t enough to convince people otherwise.

“It's all so exhausting,” Kendall continued. “As a model, why would I have my face reconstructed? It doesn't even make sense. It’s crazy because sometimes I feel like people just want me to lose.”

The 21-year-old finished her post with a call for empathy: “People forget that they're talking about real people who have real feelings and actually live their everyday lives (for the most part) just like everyone else.”

Moral of the story: Kendall Jenner has not had plastic surgery, nor does she ever want to. As you were.