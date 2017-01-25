9 Petty Celeb Breakups — From Understandable To Ridiculous
So little time, so much shade
Hell hath no fury like a woman or man scorned, and celebrities are no exception. When the situation calls for it, they can't resist throwing a little shade. Say what you want about pettiness — it's immature, it's passive-aggressive, yada yada yada — but the sheer volume of petty memes proves everyone can relate to it.
Let's take a look at the pettiest of the petty, shall we?
-
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd
The internet briefly lost its mind when a photo surfaced of Selena Gomez smooching The Weeknd behind a dumpster. Shortly after, Bella Hadid — who dated The Weeknd for nearly two years — reportedly unfollowed Sel on Instagram. Understandable? Yes. Petty? Absolutely.
Then to really drive home her point, Bella later ’grammed a photo of her giving the middle finger. Tell ’em boy, bye!
-
Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris
T. Swift famously purged her Instagram of all things Calvin Harris following their split in June 2016. Calvin did the same, because at that point, why the hell not? The ’gram above, for some mysterious reason, was spared this unfortunate fate.
-
Calvin Harris and Rita Ora
Speaking of Calvin, before he got tight with Tay, he dated Rita Ora. He wrote and produced "I Will Never Let You Down" for her, which means he has the authority to approve (or disapprove) TV performances. After they broke up in 2014, he blocked her scheduled performance at the 2014 Teen Choice Awards. She ended up pulling out of the show. Oof.
-
Blac Chyna and Rob KardashianTommy Garcia/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Though they’re not exes (at least not at the moment), Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have definitely dabbled in some petty behavior. Last September, for example, Chyna blessed her Twitter followers with Rob’s phone number. She explained why on Snapchat: "To assure your man is not texting no bitches, just tweet his number out. How's that feel Rob? How you feel? Get your number changed, thank you." 💀
-
Rihanna and Drake
Smack in the middle of are-they-or-aren't-they rumors, RiRi shared this vague Insta possibly calling out her speculated relationship with Drake. He may be cozying up to J.Lo now, but he and Rihanna have matching shark tattoos. If that's not true love, I don't know what is.
-
Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill
After Nicki Minaj said she was starting 2017 single, Meek Mill dissed her taste in footwear. He Insta'd a now-deleted photo of white wedge sneakers that Nicki wore in a music video. The caption? "If you walk out don't wear these they wack..."
-
Zayn Malik and Perrie Edwards
When your famous fiancé breaks up with you over text, it’s only fair that you get to take thinly veiled swipes at him through song. That’s exactly what Perrie Edwards did in Little Mix's "Shout Out to My Ex," including lyrics about a tattooed man who's “in love with some other chick.” She made sure to mention that she’s not jealous since, well, the very mysterious man had subpar bedroom skills.
-
Naya Rivera and Big SeanMichael Tran/FilmMagic
Naya Rivera threw major shade in her memoir, Sorry Not Sorry. She held nothing back about Big Sean (her ex-fiancé) and Ariana Grande (his girlfriend after Rivera).
"Guess what little girl is sitting cross-legged on the couch listening to music?" she wrote. "C’mon, people, I’m not going to tell you, but you can guess because it's not that hard! (It rhymes with 'Smariana Schmande,' if you’re really having a hard time.)"
-
Rachel Roy and Jay ZRachel Roy/Instagram
These two never publicly confirmed what (if anything) happened between them, but Lemonade spilled the tea. When Beyoncé called out Jay Z with that "Better call Becky with the good hair" line, fashion designer Rachel Roy shared an Instagram captioned "Good hair don't care, but we will take good lighting for selfies, or self truths, always. Live in the light. #nodramaqueens." Hmmm ...
There's nothing like posting a photo with a cryptic caption to inspire a zillion thinking-face emojis. Celebs, they're just like us!