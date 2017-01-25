9 Petty Celeb Breakups — From Understandable To Ridiculous

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Hell hath no fury like a woman or man scorned, and celebrities are no exception. When the situation calls for it, they can't resist throwing a little shade. Say what you want about pettiness — it's immature, it's passive-aggressive, yada yada yada — but the sheer volume of petty memes proves everyone can relate to it.

Let's take a look at the pettiest of the petty, shall we?