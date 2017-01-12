Gigi Hadid Wishes Her ‘Handsome’ Zayn Malik A Happy Birthday

Getty Images

Zayn Malik may be feeling “all old and shit” today, but Gigi Hadid is here to remind him he’s as “handsome” as ever.

The model took to Instagram this morning (January 12) to wish her boyfriend “the best year ever” on his 24th birthday. Her sweet message accompanied a black-and-white photo of Zayn brooding on a balcony, daydreaming about all the shoes he’ll design this year. Or something.

Meanwhile, One Direction fans are freaking the hell out over another birthday message for Z: a tweet from his former 1D bandmate Liam Payne, who sent love and well wishes for his “bro.”

Zayn had a pretty damn fine year as a 23-year-old — it was the year his romance with Gigi really sparked up, the year his first solo album and autobiography were released, and the year he became a budding fashion maven who graced countless mag covers. Who knows what 24 will have in store?

For now, though, it looks like Zayn’s just focused on eating a lot of candy. Hey, if you can’t treat yourself on your birthday, then when can you?