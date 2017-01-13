Getty

We sit down with one of the authors of the Indivisible Guide

Welcome back to “The Stakes,” a rundown of the week’s news — without the talking heads. This week is all about action, so let’s get into it. Coming up on the show today:

Part 1: Writer Marcus Ellsworth talks with Ash-Lee Henderson, co-director of Tennessee's Highlander Research and Education Center — otherwise known as the place Rosa Parks was trained before the Montgomery bus boycott, and where the song “We Shall Overcome” became a civil rights anthem. Henderson is the first queer black woman to hold that position with the historic organization.

Part 2: Ana Marie Cox sits down with Angel Padilla, one of the authors of the Indivisible Guide — a site that shares practical strategies for resisting the Trump agenda.

Part 3: Producers Michael Catano and Kasia Mychajlowycz chat with two winners of this year’s Future Cities Accelerator, a program that gave $1 million away to 10 groups tackling problems faced by poor people in cities: Rose Afriyie, co-founder of mRelief, and Jimmy Chen, founder and CEO of Propel.

