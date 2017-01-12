Frazer Harrison/Getty

The gender pay gap has always been a thing in Hollywood (and elsewhere), but at least now people are speaking up about it. In the February issue of Marie Claire UK, cover star and Jackie actress Natalie Portman got real about being paid less than her male co-stars, specifically Ashton Kutcher.

Turns out Kutcher was paid three times more than her for No Strings Attached, the 2011 rom-com that came out less than two months after Black Swan, the critically acclaimed drama that Portman won an Oscar for. (Kutcher has never won a Oscar, for whatever that's worth.)

"I knew and I went along with it because there’s this thing with 'quotes' in Hollywood," Portman told the magazine. "His [quote] was three times higher than mine so they said he should get three times more. I wasn’t as pissed as I should have been. I mean, we get paid a lot, so it’s hard to complain, but the disparity is crazy."

"Compared to men, in most professions, women make 80 cents to the dollar," Portman continued. "In Hollywood, we are making 30 cents to the dollar."

After Portman's quotes hit the internet Wednesday (January 11), Kutcher followed up with his own positive but kind of generic response. "So proud of Natalie and all women who stand up for closing the gender pay gap!" he tweeted, along with a link to her interview.

Hopefully he'll follow through on these comments and support his future co-stars when they negotiate for equal pay, like Charlize Theron reportedly did for The Huntsman: Winter's War.

As Entertainment Weekly pointed out, the exact wage gap depends on ethnicity as well as gender. The gap is narrowing very slowly — like, at a glacial pace — but there's still so far to go. Luckily, you can help.