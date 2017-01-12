The Rock Teases Exciting Things Ahead For DC Films And His New ‘Ruthless’ Villain

Getty Images

If acting doesn't work out, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson surely has a career in public relations ahead of him. Really! DC Films should hire him to do their PR because he's doing a pretty good job already.

On Wednesday (January 11), The Rock posted a photo from DC Comics HQ, where the busy producer, actor, and franchise star met with executives to talk about the future of the DC Extended Universe and, most importantly, the long-awaited Shazam! movie. Johnson landed the role of DC Comics villain Black Adam back in 2014.

"As a [hardcore] DC fan, to get a real sense of the tonal shifts and developments coming in these future movies has me fired up," Johnson wrote. Something we, as DC fans have all been waiting for for a very long time. Hope, optimism & FUN."

It sounds like Geoff Johns, who was recently promoted to oversee DC's film division, is starting to turn this ship around. After both Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad failed to impress critics and dethrone Marvel's Captain America: Civil War at the box office, the DC Extended Universe is at a crossroads. Patty Jenkins's Wonder Woman will be the first real test for Johns, who's publicly said he wants to inject hope and optimism back into the often dismal DC Extended Universe.

And if any DC movie needs to be hopeful (and above all else, fun), it's Shazam! It's the ultimate fantasy: a kid who uses a magic word to turn into an adult-sized superhero. Plus, can you imagine The Rock as a ~dark~ and ~broody~ supervillain? No way!

It's also interesting to note that the Powers That Be over at DC divulged so much of their future plans with the box office superstar. Could this mean Black Adam will have a significant role in the DC Extended Universe going forward? Seeing how The Rock is easily one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood, it would be a missed opportunity on DC's part not to use Black Adam as a catalyst for other stories.