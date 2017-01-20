13 Disney And Nickelodeon Stars You Need To Follow On YouTube

Getty

Sometimes a 10-second Snapchat video just isn't enough time to get your point across. That's where YouTube comes in. The massive platform has launched the careers of social media legends like Lilly Singh and Tyler Oakley, but even your fave stars from Nickelodeon and Disney Channel can be found on YouTube.

In between killin' it on the big and small screen, these actors and actresses find time to run their own YouTube channels for thousands of subscribers. That certainly deserves a thumbs-up!