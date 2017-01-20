Here's Chelsea Houska's Road To Baby DeBoer

Chelsea Houska just revealed her second pregnancy in unforgettable fashion on Teen Mom 2. Fast-forward to the present, and the highly anticipated third trimester, and Chelsea (as well as her husband Cole) are gearing up to welcome said munchkin in a few short weeks.
In honor of the "brave little man" on the way and watching this milestone unfold on the long-running docu-series every Monday (relive Aubree learning the news in the clip above), we're looking back at all of the adorable photographs Chelsea has shared as she excitedly gears up to become a mother of two. From the initial announcement featuring a proud Aubs front and center to the bump getting some lovin' from Chelsea's fellow MTV cohort, enjoy the Instagram Baby DeBoer-themed photo album below. And don't miss a single episode of Teen Mom 2, airing on Mondays at 9/8c only on MTV!
"And then there were four"
There's a little "sweetie pie" on board
Officially in second trimester territory
Resembling mom or dad?
Pete sneaking in some cuddles with his future human sibling
This deer is 25 weeks
The bump on full display at the DeBoer nuptials
It's a BOY!
Kailyn giving the belly a bit o' love
Like father, like son?
Pretty soon a little man will be joining family photos
Chelsea and Chelsey and bb
#largeandincharge
Pretty soon the petite lad will be squirming in his mama's arms