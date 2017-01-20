Here's Chelsea Houska's Road To Baby DeBoer

Chelsea Houska's Instagram

It won't be long before the 'Teen Mom 2' cast member welcomes her second kiddo!

Chelsea Houska just revealed her second pregnancy in unforgettable fashion on Teen Mom 2. Fast-forward to the present, and the highly anticipated third trimester, and Chelsea (as well as her husband Cole) are gearing up to welcome said munchkin in a few short weeks.

In honor of the "brave little man" on the way and watching this milestone unfold on the long-running docu-series every Monday (relive Aubree learning the news in the clip above), we're looking back at all of the adorable photographs Chelsea has shared as she excitedly gears up to become a mother of two. From the initial announcement featuring a proud Aubs front and center to the bump getting some lovin' from Chelsea's fellow MTV cohort, enjoy the Instagram Baby DeBoer-themed photo album below. And don't miss a single episode of Teen Mom 2, airing on Mondays at 9/8c only on MTV!