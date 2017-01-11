Chance The Rapper Isn’t Trying To Be The Next Kanye West

Getty Images

Chance the Rapper is constantly referred to as Kanye West’s “protégé” and “heir-apparent,” but Chano’s making it perfectly clear he isn’t trying to be the next Yeezy.

In a new interview with GQ, Chance explains that while he’s always happy to defend Kanye, he’s not trying to be anything like him. At least, not personality-wise.

“I don’t think I ever wanted to be like Kanye in personality,” Chance said. “I think I definitely want to, have always wanted to, have his boldness or assurance in myself. But I’ve definitely seen Kanye do things where I was like, ‘I’d never do that.’ I’ve always been able to defend Kanye. When everybody’s like, ‘Kanye’s a nut, Kanye’s a nut,’ I’m one of those guys saying, ‘No, he’s saying some real shit.’”

Still, Chance admits Kanye “says crazier shit in private” that he doesn’t always agree with. So instead of trying to emulate him entirely, Chance wants to be “more of a person that people enjoy,” while also being as much of a voice as 'Ye.

“I believe I’m a disrupter like Kanye in a lot of ways,” he said, prompting interviewer Mark Anthony Green to comment, “Yeah. Seven Grammy noms with no label is pretty disruptive.”

“You know what I’m saying?! I get that from Ye,” Chance said. “But I get my personality and my character and my understanding of how I respond to people and how I work with people and how I present my opinions — I get that from my dad ... That’s who I want to be. I’m OK if the story seems boring to people because I’m a good guy. I’d be cool with people remembering me as a good, boring dude. As long as people say good.”