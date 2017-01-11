Getty Images, Getty Images

Nick Jonas Says 'Many Babies Will Be Made' To His Fifty Shades Collab With Nicki Minaj

If you thought Zayn and Taylor Swift’s Fifty Shades Darker collaboration was random, get a load of this: the steamy sequel also includes a new track from Nicki Minaj and Nick Jonas. Yep, really.

According to the soundtrack’s official tracklist — unveiled today (January 11) by Entertainment Weekly — the unexpected duo have teamed up for a new song called “Bom Bidi Bom.” Is it some kind of Selena reworking? Who knows, but one’s thing for sure: Nick says it’ll be prime baby-making music. (LOL, remember when this dude wore a purity ring?)

The rest of the tracklist promises more original tunes from Sia, John Legend, Tove Lo, and Halsey, who revealed that her contribution, “Not Afraid Anymore,” will drop this Friday. Sadly, it looks like Miguel’s “Crazy In Love” cover, which appeared in one of the movie’s trailers, didn’t make the final cut... but that may have been too much sexiness for a single album to bear.

The Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack drops February 10, the same day the flick hits theaters. Check out the full tracklist below.