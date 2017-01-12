‘Lady Problems’ Podcast: From Golden Globes To Goldie Hawn, And All The Dirty Beers In Between

Getty

This week on “Lady Problems,” the MTV News podcast dedicated to pop culture’s treatment of women, Teo Bugbee, Hazel Cills, and Rachel Handler talk about the madness that was this week’s Golden Globes, airing our grievances with Hollywood’s drunkest, most uncomfortable evening (dirty beers in South Sudan, anyone?). Later, we talk about our dream awards season, in a world where the entertainment industry appropriately recognizes projects by and about women and people of color and lets Casey Affleck suffocate inside of his own beard. Finally, we answer a Lady Problem from Carly, a woman seeking a feminist club that isn’t expensive or pretentious.

Listen to “Lady Problems” on Spotify or subscribe on iTunes or Stitcher. Find Rachel, Hazel, and Teo on Twitter and say hi, and call us up with your Lady Problems at 205-677-5239 — yes, that is 205-677-LADY, and if you think we’re not going to remind people of that every single week, then you must not know "Lady Problems."