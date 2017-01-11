Muggles Are Reimagining Rap Songs As Harry Potter Tunes

Warner Bros.

Welcome to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry Wiz Khalifa. On Tuesday (January 10), Chris Hardwick's late night game show, @Midnight, used the hilarious #HipHopHarryPotter hashtag to mash up Harry Potter references with rap music.

"Quidditch Better Have My Money," "abraca-DAB," and "move snitch get out the way" were just some of the clever phrases from the show. [Note: Comedy Central and MTV News are both owned by Viacom.] Fans soon joined in with their own jokes on Twitter, transfiguring your favorite hip-hop hits into something much catchier than "Hoggy Warty Hogwarts."

Here are some gems:

Hopefully J.K. Rowling's wizarding community appreciates puns as much as muggles do.