Calling All Matchmakers: MTV Is Launching An Are You The One? Fantasy League

Jamie Cary

Think you have the chops to predict the financial fate of 22 lustful singles? Now's your chance!

In the biggest quest for love in MTV history, Are You The One? is back with more perfect matches (11, to be exact) and explosive meltdowns (countless) than ever before. While the Season 5 cast will be going on getaway dates, hitting up the Boom Boom Room and hashing it out, tears and all, for their fair share of $1 million, you have the chance to play along, Fantasy League-style — with a fancy trip to Mexico for two on the line as the grand prize. (Yes, for two. Have your own perfect match, your bestie or your grandma clear their calendar because it's going to be awesome.)

Here's the lowdown: Each week, you'll be given the chance to choose your own unique Fantasy League team consisting of four love hopefuls from the show. Various action categories such as competition, romance and drama (duh) will help your handpicked team of the week either lose or gain points. Is one of your picks still obsessing over their ex? No beams of light for you! Did one of your predictions just (gasp!) pop the question? Hell yeah, you scored! Did one of your teammates wander into the Boom Boom Room? EVERYBODY scores! Did a major Truth Booth match result in a honeymoon suite check-in? Dude, JACKPOT!

Sign up to play now, and watch Are You The One? every Wednesday at 9/8c to catch the drama unfold (the premiere is TONIGHT!) and see how your team performs. If you play the game just right, you could be heading toward your own ultimate getaway in Mexico!