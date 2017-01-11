Emma Stone, Natalie Portman, And More Slay This ‘I Will Survive’ Cover

Do you remember that scene in Easy A in which Emma Stone's character belts out Natasha Bedingfield's "Pocketful of Sunshine" nonstop? Turns out that's how Stone sings even when she's not acting.

In a new video for W magazine, some of Hollywood's biggest actors — Amy Adams, Matthew McConaughey, and Andrew Garfield, to name a few — cover Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive" to prepare for Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20. Taraji P. Henson even puts her own "remix" on the 1979 disco hit. See for yourself:

President Barack Obama's term ends in a mere nine days, and Hollywood had no trouble shading Trump at last weekend's Golden Globes. But whatever 2017 brings, I think we can all agree on one thing: "I Will Survive" is a fantastic personal anthem that'll get you through whatever life throws at you.