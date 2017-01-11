As You Are

Stenberg, Owen Campbell, and 'Stranger Things' star Charlie Heaton are three teen outsiders coming of age in the early '90s

Amandla Stenberg Plays A Hazy Game Of 7 Minutes In Heaven In Exclusive As You Are Clip

In As You Are, three teenage outsiders come of age in a white-bread suburban town during the Nirvana-laced early '90s. For all of its youthful angst, 24-year-old Miles Joris-Peyrafitte's hazy directorial debut is a quiet exploration of boyhood, sexuality, and perhaps more devastatingly, the complicated intimacy of adolescent male friendship.

Starring Amandla Stenberg, Owen Campbell, and broody Stranger Things breakout Charlie Heaton (who evokes a young River Phoenix here), As You Are artfully unfolds its central, shattering mystery by intercutting the events with grainy video testimonials. In this exclusive clip from the film, Sarah (Stenberg) and teen time bomb Mark (Heaton) play seven minutes in heaven — with tongue because Mark's no "rookie." The next day, the trio skip a standardized test to go smoke pot and pass the time at a nearby quarry.

As the fragile nature of Mark and Jack's (Campbell) relationship becomes more apparent, tender, soft-spoken moments like this help showcase the quiet power of Joris-Peyrafitte's filmmaking.

As You Are hits theaters February 24, 2017.