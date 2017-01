Getty Images

Help Me Figure Out What Exactly Kylie Jenner Is Wearing Here

Last night, Kylie Jenner stepped out to the Marie Claire Image Maker Awards, wearing this Balmain...uh...top and skirt set?

Or um, jumpsuit?

Wait, nope. Here she appears able to cross her bare legs, so maybe this is...a dress with thigh holes?

If 2016 was "The Year of Realizing Stuff," then 2017 must be the year of realizing I don't know how clothes work.