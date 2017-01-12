The Challenge 411: Get The Lowdown On Season 29's Invasion Cast

The playing field will be a little less than level when The Challenge returns for Season 29 and pits underdogs against proven champs. But cast members who remain winless are hungrier than ever to best the game’s titleholders and taste victory for the first time.

When the new installment -- called Invasion -- premieres on February 7 with a special two-hour episode, 18 Underdogs will battle for 12 spots in the game’s luxurious Oasis. Still, the thrill of the sanctuary will be short-lived, as they’ll discover that the only way to earn the game’s huge prize -- $350,000 -- is to steamroll through eight seasoned players -- the Champions -- who have already claimed Challenge spoils and know how to win a final.

So who’s striving for their first blue ribbons, and whose walls are already decorated? Look at the Champions and Underdogs competing on Invasion, and tell us who you think has the best shot at winning.

CHAMPIONS