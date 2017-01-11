Andrew Garfield Continues To Be The Make-Out Bandit Of Awards Season

CBS

Andrew Garfield didn't walk out of last weekend's Golden Globes a winner, unless you consider a passionate smooch from Ryan Reynolds to be a more covetable prize than one of the honors of the hour.

And while Stephen Colbert kind-of-sort-of accidentally reminded Garfield that he didn't win the Golden Globe for Best Actor, his revisiting one of the more memorable moments from this year's broadcast was a bit more intentional.

"I just wanted Ryan to know that I loved him, no matter whether he won or lost," Garfield explained on The Late Show Tuesday night (January 10). "It doesn't matter. It's how you play the game. He showed up. He gave his all. It doesn't change anything in my heart. I just wanted him to know that."

Colbert then asked Garfield if he is, in fact, comfortable kissing other men. Garfield responded by leaning in, and the two locked lips for a good beat or two.

He may not have made out like a bandit at the Globes, but he could feasibly score his own distinction as the make-out bandit of the 2017 awards season if he keeps up this love fest.