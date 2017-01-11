Camila Cabello Was Uncomfortable Being Sexualized In Fifth Harmony

Getty Images

Less than a month after she announced her exit from Fifth Harmony, Camila Cabello is opening up about the not-so-glamorous side of girl group stardom.

The 19-year-old singer recently chatted with Lena Dunham for Lenny Letter, revealing she felt uncomfortable with people constantly trying to sexualize her and her bandmates.

“Especially with being a girl group, there’s been a lot of times where people have tried to sexualize us to just get more attention,” Cabello explained. “Unfortunately, sex sells. There’s definitely been times where there’s stuff that I have not been comfortable with and I’ve had to put my foot down.”

Cabello joined Fifth Harmony when she was just 15 years old, and she admitted that being in the public eye during her formative teenage years was extremely difficult for her.

“I feel like it’s been tricky because we’ve had to grow into ourselves while being in front of the world and while making songs that did have a lot of sexual undertones,” she said. Still, she added, “there’s nothing wrong with sexuality. If you have that inside, it’s just an expression of who you are. If you want to share that with people, that’s amazing.”

The now-solo star ultimately left fans with some sage advice: “I think the thing that I would say to young women is, if you’re not ready for it, put your foot down.”

Preach, Cam.