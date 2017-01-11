Lauren Conrad Debuts The 'Cutest Baby Bump Ever'

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Lauren Conrad wore many iconic ensembles during her MTV tenure (that black frock in the inaugural episode of Laguna Beach deserves a special mention) -- and now the Hills alum has a brand-new and precious accessory: her baby bump. And speaking of said burgeoning belly, the fashion and lifestyle maven just offered a glimpse of her munchkin's growth.

The 30-year-old -- who joyfully shared on January 1 that she and hubby William Tell would have the "best year yet" because of their kiddo on the way -- is proudly unveiling her pregnant tummy for the inaugural time.

"Oh hello, cutest baby bump ever!" Lauren's team Instagram account captioned the photograph above, which finds the mama-to-be proudly looking at her future son or daughter. "@laurenconrad, we can't wait to meet your little bundle!" Our sentiments exactly.

Be sure to stay with MTV News for more LC bun in the oven-related updates -- and for a Hillsrewind, check out a clip from the recent 10th anniversary special The Hills: That Was Then, This is Now below!