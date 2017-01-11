Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Lauren Conrad Debuts The 'Cutest Baby Bump Ever'

The 'Hills' alum is glowing during her first pregnancy

Lauren Conrad wore many iconic ensembles during her MTV tenure (that black frock in the inaugural episode of Laguna Beach deserves a special mention) -- and now the Hills alum has a brand-new and precious accessory: her baby bump. And speaking of said burgeoning belly, the fashion and lifestyle maven just offered a glimpse of her munchkin's growth.

The 30-year-old -- who joyfully shared on January 1 that she and hubby William Tell would have the "best year yet" because of their kiddo on the way -- is proudly unveiling her pregnant tummy for the inaugural time.

"Oh hello, cutest baby bump ever!" Lauren's team Instagram account captioned the photograph above, which finds the mama-to-be proudly looking at her future son or daughter. "@laurenconrad, we can't wait to meet your little bundle!" Our sentiments exactly.

Be sure to stay with MTV News for more LC bun in the oven-related updates -- and for a Hillsrewind, check out a clip from the recent 10th anniversary special The Hills: That Was Then, This is Now below!