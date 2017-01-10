Beyoncé And Solange Swap Childhood Stories In Rare New Interview

Getty Images

Getting one Knowles sister to sit down for an interview is rare enough as it is, but 2017 has already been gifted with a new interview between Solange and her sister Beyoncé.

On Tuesday (January 10), Interview published an extensive conversation between the two sisters, who both released highly acclaimed albums in 2016. Because it's Beyoncé interviewing Solange, though, most of the conversation centered on the latter's new LP, A Seat at the Table.

In the interview, Solange discussed her musical inspirations, which range from Missy Elliott to Aaliyah to her big sister: "Growing up in a household with a master class such as yourself definitely didn't hurt," she told Beyoncé.

She also discussed her album's cover art, and how she wanted to play with the idea of making her own "Mona Lisa." "I wanted to create an image that invited people to have an up-close and personal experience — and that really spoke to the album title — that communicated, through my eyes and my posture, like, 'Come and get close. It's not going to be pretty. It's not going to be perfect. It's going to get a little gritty, and it might get a little intense, but it's a conversation we need to have,'" Solange said. "I wanted to nod to the Mona Lisa and the stateliness, the sternness that that image has."

Beyond music, both Beyoncé and Solange cited their most enduring influences: their parents and the place where they grew up. "I am so glad we grew up in Houston. And I know that it's such a big inspiration for all of us: you, myself, my mom, my dad ... everybody that lives there," Beyoncé said.

"Culturally, it was as rich as it gets. People were warm. People were friendly," Solange agreed. "But the biggest thing that I took from it is the storytelling. I feel like, in the South in general, but specifically in our world growing up, people were expressive and vivid storytellers."

That's one explanation for the family that gave us both Lemonade and A Seat at the Table within months of each other, at least.