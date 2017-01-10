Getty Images

Fifth Harmony Are ‘Stoked’ For Their First Performance As A Quartet

Been nervously waiting to see where Fifth Harmony will pop up next? Now we know!

The newly minted quartet have announced they’ll take the stage at the People’s Choice Awards on January 18. It’ll mark the first time 5H will perform in 2017, now as a foursome without Camila Cabello, who left the group in December. The girls are nominated in the awards show’s Favorite Group category, which they won last year.

Fifth Harmony last appeared with all five members for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, during which they performed a string of hits in a prerecorded segment from November. Following Cabello’s departure, they moved full-speed ahead into the new year, teasing their new era with a red-hot photo shoot.

Along with their exciting People’s Choice Awards announcement, the girls also released individual statements about the group’s future. In a nutshell, they’re psyched as hell.

“I’m very excited for this upcoming year,” Lauren Jauregui said. “So many amazing things in store and it’s all for our beautiful fans.”

Ally Brooke added, “We’ve all grown so much over the past four years and I am ecstatic to begin 2017 with a renewed commitment to each other and our music. It’s gonna be an outstanding year.”

“I can’t wait to share everything we’re working on for 2017 with our Harmonizers!” Dinah Jane chimed in. “The fans have been with us through it all and we’re ready for what’s next with their incredible support!”

And finally, Normani Kordei said, “I’m incredibly grateful to start the New Year off by performing at People’s Choice Awards. We have such a special performance for our fans. I’m stoked – it’s lit!”

It's lit, indeed. Check out 5H's People's Choice Awards performance when the show airs live January 18 on CBS at 9 p.m. ET.