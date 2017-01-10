Katy Perry's Vision Board Is Probably Covered in Pics of Rihanna

Back in the summer, Katy Perry announced she was working a very whimsical and wearable shoe collection — think sandals with a Rubik's Cube heel, but ya know, office-appropriate.

Today, Glamour revealed the line drops next month, and chatted with Perry about her inspiration.

Perry described her ideal customer as "[a]ny girl who wants to have a little exclamation mark at her feet." She went on to to say, "Björk, Rihanna, and Chloë Sevigny kind of make up how I like to dress: We all like architectural things, we all like vintage things, and we all kind of like punk and 'loud,'” she says.

Well, if anyone is a role model when it comes to designing shoes, there's no better pick than Footwear News "Shoe of The Year" Award Winner Robyn Rihanna Fenty.