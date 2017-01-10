Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

Kendall, James, and Gustavo are still adorable as ever

This Big Time Rush Reunion Almost Makes Up For The Missing Reboot

Last summer, Big Time Rush fans demanded a comeback when #StanBigTimeRush started trending. While we still don't have a reboot yet, we did get a mini reunion Monday night (January 9), thanks to James Maslow's new movie.

While celebrating the premiere of crime thriller 48 Hours to Live, one of the attendees was none other than Kendall Schmidt. One-half of the band was back together!

Loreen Sarkis/WireImage

Co-star Stephen Kramer Glickman, who played producer Gustavo Rocque, also attended the premiere, getting into shenanigans with Schmidt on the red carpet. Schmidt had gone to the Glickman's premiere of Storks back in September, goofing off with him there as well — because the Big Time Rush fam supports each other.

There's even a short red carpet video of the trio. "How many OMGs are there right now?" Maslow joked. A lot, I'm guessing.

Loreen Sarkis/WireImage

H/T Twist Magazine