Here's What Lauren Conrad Might Name Her Baby

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Caruso Affiliated

Lauren Conrad may have just shared that she will soon welcome a munchkin -- her first child with husband William Tell -- but the Laguna Beach and Hills alum isn't wasting any time with the planning stages of welcoming a brand-new addition. More specifically, contemplating a moniker for her bundle of joy.

The 30-year-old -- who joyfully announced this milestone on New Year's Day without divulging her due date or the kiddo's gender -- posted on her eponymous website her favorite, as well as her team's, top baby names for 2017. And no, Spencer and Heidi didn't make the cut...

"If you’re an expecting mama, we know how difficult it can be to choose the perfect baby name," the post explains. "Searching for a meaningful name that will suit your babe can sometimes be downright daunting. If you’ve just started a list or are looking to add a few more names into the mix, we’ve got a few more gems for you."

Drum roll, here are the 10 elite boy and girl options which got a special mention -- and one that has a special connection to LC's former hometown cast member:

1. Hazel

2. River

3. Sailor (just like cohort Kristin Cavallari's little lady, except her daughter's name is spelled Saylor)

4. Jasper

5. Charlotte

6. Jackson

7. Sienna

8. Carter

9. Elle

10. Rowan

What's your favorite choice? And what tips would you offer to Lauren and William as they prepare for parenthood? Sound off in the comments, and be sure to stay with MTV News for any and all pregnancy updates!