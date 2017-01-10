Getty Images

Just as long as no one goes solo

Lorde, Charli XCX, And Carly Rae Jepsen Are The Supergroup Of Our Dreams

A good supergroup is hard to find, but the best one of all might just have quietly formed on Twitter.

If a recent photo is any indication, Lorde, Charli XCX, and Carly Rae Jepsen might just be hanging out with some musical intentions in mind. Lorde commented on a photo of the three singers together, asking the other two, "Can we form a hot girl band one day?"

Charli, at least, is down. "WE ARE A HOT GIRL BAND!" she tweeted back, though there's one caveat: "Promise me no one's gonna go solo?"

That's never an easy promise to make, especially when each individual member of a group already has a solo career, but we appreciate her commitment to the newly minted trio.