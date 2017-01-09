Tom Hiddleston Apologizes For ‘Inelegantly Expressed’ Golden Globes Speech

Getty Images

Tom Hiddleston won his first Golden Globe award last night (January 8), and attempted to use his acceptance speech to call attention to the civil war in South Sudan. Despite his seemingly noble intentions, however, he was criticized for being “self-congratulatory” while recounting a story about how Doctors Without Borders workers “binge-watched” his series The Night Manager.

In a statement posted on Facebook today, Hiddleston apologized for his speech and admitted he agrees with the criticism about his remarks.

“I just wanted to say ... I completely agree that my speech at the Golden Globes last night was inelegantly expressed,” he wrote. “In truth, I was very nervous, and my words just came out wrong. Sincerely, my only intention was to salute the incredible bravery and courage of the men and women who work so tirelessly for UNICEF UK, Doctors Without Borders/ Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), and World Food Programme, and the children of South Sudan, who continue to find hope and joy in the most difficult conditions. I apologise that my nerves got the better of me.”

In his speech, Hiddleston said he was moved by “the idea that we could provide some relief and entertainment for people ... who are fixing the world in the places where it is broken.” He went on to dedicate his win “to those out there who are doing their best.” The 35-year-old actor was subsequently slammed on social media for being self-indulgent and for trivializing a humanitarian crisis.

Now, with his apology, Hiddleston would very much like to be excluded from your narrative, one that he never asked to be a part of, since last night.