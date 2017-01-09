Chance The Rapper Hilariously Recaps President Obama’s Farewell Party

Getty Images

Watch him give out celeb superlatives from the 'historic' bash

President Obama threw his farewell bash at the White House over the weekend, which drew quite the star-studded crowd: Usher, Kelly Rowland, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Solange, and Stevie Wonder were among the celeb attendees. Also there was noted Obama superfan Chance the Rapper, who kindly recapped the camera-free event in the wee hours of the morning.

In a series of short videos, Chance — whose dad served as President Obama’s state director back in his Chicago senator days — hilariously gave out superlatives from the evening's soirée. Here’s what he came up with:

Best Dressed: Chance The Rapper

Best Looking: Esperanza Spalding

Strongest Handshake: Dave Chapelle

Best Joke: Chance The Rapper

Best Compliment: Dave Chapelle (for telling Chance his joke was good)

Best Hug: Tom Hanks and Robert De Niro

Best Dance: Michelle Obama

Best Line Dance Creation: Chance The Rapper and his mom, for the Electric Slide

Best Party Ever: President Obama’s Farewell Party

OK, so... this list seems slightly biased, but we’ll let it slide.

Anyway, Lil Chano from 79th went on to describe the shindig as such: “It was historic. It was black. It was beautiful. There was dancing, there was laughing, there was loving, there was hugs.” You know, just your average Friday night at the White House.

Watch Chance's full recap below and feel all the FOMO.