Ed Sheeran Didn't Write 'Love Yourself' For Justin Bieber

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

"Love Yourself" is one of Justin Bieber's biggest hits off Purpose, but Ed Sheeran — who collaborated with Biebs for the song — almost threw it away completely.

In an interview with 97.1 AMP Radio today (January 9), Sheeran revealed that he originally wrote "Love Yourself" for, well, himself. More specifically, for his upcoming album featuring new singles "Shape of You" and "Castle on the Hill."

"That was a song I had written for Divide. It just wouldn’t have made it," he confessed to host Carson Daly, revealing he scrapped it for himself and handed it off to Bieber. "Justin took it and did his thing on it, and released it as a single and made it what it is. ... I wouldn't say it was just all me."

The rest is history: "Love Yourself" went on to become a smash hit, and Sheeran pointed out that it was Billboard's No. 1 song of 2016. Next month, it's up for Song of the Year at the Grammys alongside Beyoncé's "Formation," Adele's "Hello," Mike Posner's "I Took a Pill in Ibiza," and Lukas Graham's "7 Years." Bieber is also nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance for the song.

"It just shows you that you shouldn’t always write stuff off," Sheeran said. So in other words, "Never Say Never." (Sorry, not sorry.)