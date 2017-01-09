Drake Just Broke One Of Kanye West And Jay Z’s Records

Getty Images, Getty Images

2016 has come and gone, but Drake isn’t done reminding us just how much the year belonged to him.

After his hit “One Dance” broke 1 billion streams on Spotify, Drizzy’s back with another record: his Summer Sixteen tour with Future is now the highest grossing hip-hop tour of all time.

According to PollstarPro’s ranking of the top tours of 2016, Drake and Future’s 54-date jaunt raked in a whopping $84.3 million. They’ve now dethroned the previous record holders, Kanye West and Jay Z, whose Watch the Throne tour grossed $75 million off of 63 dates in 2011 and 2012.

Although the Summer Sixteen tour was the highest-grossing hip-hop tour of 2016, it only came in 11th in the ranking of the year’s top tours. The highest spots were claimed by Bruce Springsteen, Beyoncé, and Coldplay, respectively, whose tours all grossed in the $200 millions.

What’s even more impressive about Drake’s new feat is that his Summer Sixteen tour was on par to rake in even more dough. The run ended prematurely in October after Drizzy’s ankle injury forced him to cancel the last few shows — but that road bump clearly didn’t deter him from smashing yet another record. Let’s see how he plans to outdo himself this year.