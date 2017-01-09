Getty Images

Kendall and Kylie Were Totally Twinning At The Golden Globes After Party

Did you forgot Kendall and Kylie Jenner are sisters? Not to worry: they chose matching glam looks at the NBC Golden Globes 2017 after-party to refresh your memory. The sisters sported similar updos, peachy makeup, and gowns with right leg slits.

Kendall opted for an orange strapless Paula Ka gown.

While Kylie, in keeping with the standout glittery trend of the night, went for a custom gown by Labourjoisie gown, the same label that made Kendall's custom Paris Hilton-inspired birthday dress!

They were later spotted eating pizza in the gowns. Because, ya know. "Stars! They're just like us!" and etc.