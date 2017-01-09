Did Kylie Jenner Really Eat This Slice Of Pizza?

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Kylie and Kendall Jenner found the tastiest accessory for their gowns Sunday night (January 8) at the Golden Globes: pizza. After the awards show, they posed for a literally cheesy photo sesh in between celebrating with Hollywood's finest.

Before food entered the spotlight, the duo showed off their sisterly love with matching high-fashion topknots. Then, suddenly, two slices of pizza materialized out of thin air. (If only this wizardry happened in real life. It sure beats waiting for the pizza delivery guy to show up.)

Kendall dove right into the cheesy goodness, but Kylie hesitated. Perhaps she didn't want to smudge her flawlessly applied lipstick? As someone who's had numerous conversations while having lipstick unknowingly stuck to my teeth, I totally understand her reservations.

Anyway, she eventually went in for a halfhearted bite ...

... or did she? That bite doesn't look very convincing to me. But before you judge Kylie for this pizza-spurning blasphemy, she might have a good explanation!

Is there any problem carbs and cheese can't fix? Yes — lactose intolerance, which Jenner said she began experiencing two years ago. Back in July 2015, she revealed that she avoids eating dairy, so pizza is a true guilty pleasure.