Ryan Reynolds Won't Start Deadpool 2 Until He's Ready, Dammit

20th Century Fox / Marvel

Production on the anticipated follow-up to the Golden Globe-nominated Deadpool is officially underway, and producer-star Ryan Reynolds tells MTV News that he's still looking for the right guy to play Cable, opposite his Merc with a Mouth.

"We're still working on it," Reynolds told MTV's Josh Horowitz on the Golden Globes red carpet Sunday night (Jan. 8) when asked about the search for the Deadpool sequel's gun-toting anti-hero. "We're not going to start until we're ready."

Deadpool 2 hit a major setback when Tim Miller left the project due to creative difference with Reynolds. David Leitch, one half of the directing and stunt team behind the John Wick movies, has since stepped in to helm the film. "Everything feels great," Reynolds said. "Everybody is seamlessly locked in to the situation. It's been really amazing."

The Golden Globe-nominated actor also dispelled rumors that Deadpool would make an appearance in Logan, the forthcoming X-Men film and Hugh Jackman's final as Wolverine. Although the actor isn't giving up on his dream of a Wolverine-Deadpool movie, he's leaving it in Jackman's hands.

"That's going to be a decision Hugh is going to have to make down the line," Reynolds said. "But Logan, from the stuff I've seen in that film, it's a pretty special film. I'm really excited for him."