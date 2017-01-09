The Girls Are Back And More Confused Than Ever In Final Season Trailer

It's been nearly five years since Girls premiered, and Hannah Horvath is still figuring things out. "I don't give a shit about anything and I simultaneously have opinions about everything," she admits in the angsty new trailer for the show's sixth season, the series' final chapter. Hannah, Marnie, Jessa, and Shoshanna return to HBO on February 12.

This time around, there's no escaping the web of relationships they've gotten themselves tangled up in over the years. Marnie is still going back and forth between Desi and Ray. Jessa, meanwhile, can't keep her hands off Adam — who, as you may remember, is Hannah's volatile ex. (At least Little Mix's "You Gotta Not" serves as the perfect soundtrack for the clip.)

There's a lot going on here, but friendship remains the show's core theme.

"Why can't someone just tell me exactly what to do in a way that makes it seem like it's my idea?" Hannah asks at the end of the trailer. She has plenty of questions now, but hopefully by the end of Season 6, she'll finally find the answers she's looking for.