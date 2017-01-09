Nicole Polizzi's Instagram

Snooki And JWOWW Potty Training Their Daughters Is Just As Entertaining As You'd Think

Bathroom shenanigans were a major part of Nicole Polizzi and Jenni Farley's Jersey Shore adventures. And the toilet talk is continuing for the Snooki & JWOWW besties -- except the Garden State pals are not the ones guilty of any potty fouls...

"It smells like [poop] in here..." Nicole captioned the video above, with the humorous icon for Number 2. "Watch me and @jwoww potty train our little ones on the latest episode of #momswithattitude on @go90," she continued about the teaser, which features the MTV mamas attempting to impart some necessary restroom wisdom on their girls Giovanna and Meilani.

So how did the initial lesson go for the entertaining duo and their mini-mes? Hint: Jenni humorously wonders out loud if anyone wants a two-year-old. Watch some of the hilarity ensue in the clip above, and catch all of the Snooki & JWoww: Moms with Attitude antics on go90.