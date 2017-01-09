Glitter Was The Standout Trend At The 2017 Golden Globes

Awards show season is always an opportunity for stars — or, rather, the designers who provide stylists with garments — to show off their most glamorous looks. That custom pailette-encrusted gown with a 3-foot train? Bust it out for the Oscars. A fur-trimmed dress that took 300-plus hours to hand-sew? C'mon Grammys!! But since the Golden Globes are the entryway to this season of glam, we don't normally expect our celebrities to give us everything right out of the gate.

In fact, there is historical precedent for being disappointed in the fashion of the Golden Globes. We're happy to report, however, that this year, things were different. Celebrities turned it out in all manners sparkly and spangled.