Glitter Was The Standout Trend At The 2017 Golden Globes

Awards show season is always an opportunity for stars — or, rather, the designers who provide stylists with garments — to show off their most glamorous looks. That custom pailette-encrusted gown with a 3-foot train? Bust it out for the Oscars. A fur-trimmed dress that took 300-plus hours to hand-sew? C'mon Grammys!! But since the Golden Globes are the entryway to this season of glam, we don't normally expect our celebrities to give us everything right out of the gate.
In fact, there is historical precedent for being disappointed in the fashion of the Golden Globes. We're happy to report, however, that this year, things were different. Celebrities turned it out in all manners sparkly and spangled.
Ruth Negga
Ruth Negga truly turned it out in this Louis Vuitton gown. It sort of reminds me of "the dress" (remember "the dress"?), if instead of a horrible blue/black/white/gold lace-paneled monstrosity, "the dress" was an unfathomably elegant zip-front gown that's either gold or silver depending on the lighting.
Kerry Washington
Olivia Pope also relied heavily on metallics ...
Emily Ratjakowski
... as did Instagram celebrity Emily Ratjakowski, who doubled down with both a bejeweled frontispiece and a shimmery yellow fabric.
Millie Bobby Brown
Stranger Things's Millie Bobbie Brown went a slightly more floral direction with a frilly, sparkly dress by designer Jenny Packham. On a scale from 1 to 10 we give it an 11. Get it?!
Shay Mitchell
Shay Mitchell looked like some kind of bronze goddess in this chainmail-reminiscent low-neck gown.
Priyanka Chopra
And Priyanka Chopra slightly turned up the volume in a sparklier iteration of the same silhouette.
Thandie Newton
The always-stunning Thandie Newton dipped her hem into the trend with this glittery accent on the red carpet.
Simone Biles
Meanwhile, Simone Biles kept her sparkling accents up top. (For the record, I wish I knew enough about gymnastics to make a gymnastics pun here).
Claire Foy
Claire Foy turned it out in a dress that has been affectionately likened to both Drew Barrymore's prom flashback dress in Never Been Kissed and the gown Ariel wears to have dinner with her land prince in The Little Mermaid.
Diane Kruger
And the always-stylish Diane Kruger brought the trend in a different direction with this deep purple take.
Janelle Monáe
And finally, here's Janelle Monáe's version, in a subtly sparkling gown rendered in her signature color scheme.