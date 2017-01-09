Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

The Stranger Things Kids Are More Grown Up Than Ever At The Golden Globes

This time last year, the Stranger Things kids were just that — kids living their low-key lives. But then the Netflix series became a sensation, skyrocketing its young stars (Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, and Caleb McLaughlin) into the spotlight. As such, their lives have gotten considerably more glam.

Case in point: They looked plenty dapper on the Golden Globes red carpet Sunday night (January 8). Stranger Things lost out to a different Netflix show (The Crown) for Best Television Series, Drama, but before the show, the gang absolutely nailed their own signature red carpet poses.

Charley Gallay/Getty

It looks like Brown has mastered a serious over-the-shoulder glance for the camera.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

The guys, meanwhile, elected for something a bit more goofy.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

During red carpet interviews, the crew talked about the celebrities they hoped to meet behind the scenes, and judging from their social media updates, many of these dreams became reality.

But as much as the kids fangirled over their faves, they forgot that so many stars love their work as well. In fact, Sterling K. Brown from This Is Us and The People vs O.J. Simpson was so enchanted by their encounter that this happened:

Jonathan Leibson/Getty

Not a bad way to start the night, Millie. Daniel Radcliffe has also previously raved about them: "How are they so good? I wasn’t that good when I was a kid. Have the decency to be less good at acting, please, when you’re so young."

The future is clearly very bright for these young stars.