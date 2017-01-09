Emma Watson Sings The Most Iconic Belle Song In Stunning New Beauty And The Beast TV Spot

Walt Disney Pictures

If you tuned in to Sunday night's Golden Globes, then among all of the unexpected winners, sentimental speeches, and awkward hugs, you probably heard Emma Watson sing her heart out — no, sadly not on the Golden Globes stage. (Maybe next year, Em?)

During the star-studded telecast, Disney unveiled a new TV spot for Beauty and the Beast, featuring more of Watson's lovely, astutely British singing voice. This time, the former Harry Potter alum is taking on one of Belle's most iconic songs, "Belle (Reprise)," otherwise known as the moment the Disney princess rejected Gaston's proposal and sang, "I want adventure in the great wide somewhere."

If you need me, I'll just be over here silently weeping because this is the most beautiful thing I have ever seen. (OK, second to The Sound of Music, maybe?)