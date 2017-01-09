Emma Stone Wins For Most Awkward Hug At The Golden Globes

Getty Images

Emma Stone is a national treasure. It's no secret that we all want the La La Land star to be our best friend. She's hilarious, down-to-earth, and self-deprecating in that charming kind of way. But most importantly, she doesn't take awards season too seriously. Obviously it's always an honor to be nominated for your work, but Stone, 28, doesn't let that cloud the silliness of it all.

Cue that awkward moment when she tried to hug her La La Land director Damien Chazelle after his big win for Best Original Screenplay at the Golden Globes — at the same time he was already hugging his girlfriend. But Stone walked off the embarrassment like a true champ.

It looks like Stone is saying, "That was weird — I'm sorry," and yeah, that was a little weird, but Stone, being Stone, immediately recovered. Also, let's be real: If Emma Stone hugging Damien Chazelle at the same time as his girlfriend isn't a metaphor for life, then I don't know what is.