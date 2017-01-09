Chris Hemsworth Is Totally Ready To Shoot Infinity War Despite Not Having Read The Script

Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth has a lot going on right now. The Aussie actor just wrapped Thor: Ragnarok with director Taika Waititi and is currently preparing to shoot Avengers: Infinity War in a couple weeks — but the God of Thunder needs to read the script first.

During an interview with MTV's Josh Horowitz on the Golden Globes red carpet Sunday night (January 8), Hemsworth revealed that he has yet to see a script for the Russo Brothers' next Marvel superhero extravaganza. "[It's] a little nerve-racking a couple weeks out, isn't it?" he said. "But this is the way Marvel does it."

As if one major franchise wasn't enough, Hemsworth will also join the cast of the fourth Star Trek to reprise his role as Captain Kirk's (Chris Pine) late father, George Kirk: "I've spoken to J.J. [Abrams], and he has an amazing pitch on the whole thing." The only thing Abrams didn't divulge to Hemsworth is the manner in which the late Kirk will be returning. Will it be time travel, or another timeline altogether?

"I honestly don't know," Hemsworth said. Fair enough.