Selena Gomez Wants A Wizards Reunion That Catches Up With The Russos

Kevin Mazur/TCA 2010/Getty Images

Wizards of Waverly Place turns the big 1-0 this year, which means it's about time we get a reunion, right? Apparently, the Russo clan believes so as well. Over the weekend, Selena Gomez shared her thoughts on what a reunion for the beloved Disney Channel show would look like (via Instagram Story) and asked her TV brother David Henrie for input.

"I feel like we should do a reunion," Gomez bluntly stated, as millions of fans likely screamed "Hallelujah!" while confetti fell from the sky. They then theorized where each of the Russo children would be now in life. "Alex is for sure single," Gomez said, so I guess she and Mason Greyback (Gregg Sulkin) did not get back together. R.I.P. Malex all over again.

The duo also joked about how Max (Jake T. Austin) is literally lost now and how the Waverly Sub Station is "out of business." Well, sort of: Series creator Todd J. Greenwald tweeted that Max sold the restaurant before it ended up a Jamba Juice. Womp womp.

Right now, Greenwald, Austin, Maria Canals-Barrera, and David DeLuise have all stated they'd do a reunion, along with Gomez and Henrie. "I'm thinking a grown-up theatrical version of #wowp would be kinda fresh," Greenwald tweeted.

Since MTV News recently wrote about wanting a WOWP reunion, the cast openly discussing one on social media is the best belated Christmas present ever. Let's make some (literal) magic!