Sorry, Rory Gilmore, But Mandy Moore Is Milo Ventimiglia's 'Best On-Screen Kiss'

Getty Images

They say you should never kiss and tell, but clearly Milo Ventimiglia didn't get the memo.

On the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday night (January 8), Ventimiglia revealed a very intimate detail about his This Is Us onscreen wife, Mandy Moore: She's his best onscreen kiss.

Moore recently told E! that Ventimiglia gave her the best onscreen kiss she's ever had, so it's only fair that Ventimiglia reciprocate the compliment. "It’s one of those things, like, your current girlfriend, you have to say 'She's the best,'" Ventimiglia told Ryan Seacrest. "She may have had some steamy ones in the past, but I thank you, Mandy, for saying I'm the best. Right back at you."

NBC

But this reveal shouldn't put Team Jess fans on edge. As the beautiful, broody Jess Mariano on Gilmore Girls, Ventimiglia — who was the internet's boyfriend long before Oscar Isaac flooded Tumblr feeds — will always be known among fans as Rory's favorite boyfriend. (And maybe soul mate? That's TBD.) Back in 2003, Ventimiglia told Teen People of his first kiss with Alexis Bledel, who was then also his girlfriend: "I was nervous. We did each angle a million times."

Warner Bros. TV

These days, he's playing dad on NBC's schmaltzy family drama This Is Us opposite Moore, a fellow fan favorite of the early aughts. And based on what they've said about each other during interviews, these two co-stars are totally in love with one another — platonically, of course.