Mariah Carey Says She Was 'Foiled' By Production Mishaps On New Year's Eve

When Mariah Carey took the stage in the middle of Times Square to ring in 2017, she made headlines for her performance — or her lack thereof, as sound issues prevented her from moving forward with the set she had planned. She sparked a social media firestorm when she removed her inner-ear monitor and refrained from singing along with the pre-recorded backing track, and it was clear that technical problems played a big part in the rocky performance that she did her best to smile through.

Now, a week later, Carey explains why her New Year's Eve set was more awkward than awesome, and she has no problem being very frank about how it wasn't just a negative experience for her fans. She was looking forward to the event, she was disappointed, she has some strong words for the production team, which "chose to capitalize on circumstances beyond our control," and her feelings are hurt.

"It’s not practical for a singer to sing live and be able to hear themselves properly in the middle of Times Square, with all the noise, the freezing cold, the smoke from the smoke machines, and thousands of people celebrating — especially when their ear monitors were not working at all," she lays out for listeners in a brief recording.

"Listen, guys: They foiled me, thus, it turned into an opportunity to humiliate me, and all those who were excited to ring in the New Year with me. Eventually, I will explain this in greater detail..."

She goes on to say that she's done with social media beyond her professional obligations for the time being, as she's gearing up for tour and wants to be spending this time with her family. She concludes her message by sending love to the Lambily, her devout fan base, and signing off with "I can't wait to sing for you again."

So, that's that: Carey didn't show up for the biggest New Year's bash there is to phone it in, and the production issues felt personal. It's unfortunate that such a huge moment played out this way, but this is one heartfelt and direct way to set the record straight.