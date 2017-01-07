Bella Hadid Embraces Her Girly Side For A New Fendi Campaign

Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images

Bella Hadid is great on the runway, sure, but lately, she's been lending her look to famous fashion houses more than anything else.

Between Dior and Moschino, she's the high-fashion face of two of the biggest brands in the business. Throw Fendi into the mix and you've got one supermodel with a super high-profile — and busy, and glamorous — work load, especially when it involves collaborating with one of the most venerated designers in the world.

Hadid shared a new image from Fendi's upcoming spring and summer campaign, which features a selection of ornate handbags and the model sitting in a corner sporting pigtails, pastels, and an overall Lolita-worthy aesthetic that looks like it was lifted from a doll house and re-sized accordingly.

Karl Lagerfeld photographed Hadid and her sister for the full campaign, which means that the Hadid sisters are representing not one, but two huge fashion houses from the onset of 2017. It's a tall order, but if anyone can do it, it's this dream team.