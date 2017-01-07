Nick Jonas Showed Up At The White House Looking Like An Off-Duty Secret Agent

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

If the President and First Lady invite you to the White House for dinner, you break out your best threads. When they invite you for their farewell fête, you really dress to the nines.

And if you're Nick Jonas? You channel the swagger and charm of secret agents and men of mystery and rock a turtleneck and dapper suit like you were James Bond taking a time-out from a diplomatic mission involving hors d'oeuvres.

Jonas was one of the several famous faces spotted at the White House on January 6, where he joined the Obamas, Chance The Rapper, Jordin Sparks, Wale, Kelly Rowland, and more for POTUS and FLOTUS's last official shindig at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

The vibe was decidedly formal, but both Jonas and bud Jonathan Tucker look like they didn't step off the plane, but a helicopter. Or a hovercraft. Or maybe they drove motorcycles through Washington, D.C. in hot pursuit of a hot meal. The point is, they looked super sharp, and they'd look just as striking on a movie poster for any given espionage flick or action movie in those tuxes, too.